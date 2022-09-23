PM meets Biden; thanks him for message to int,l community to support flood-hit Pakistan

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the US President Joe Biden wherein he thanked him for his sympathy and solidarity for the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, the US president expressed condolence over the hundreds of deaths caused by devastating floods and sympathised with the bereaved families, according to a PM Office press release issued on Friday.

The prime minister particularly thanked the US president for his message to the international community for support to the flood-affected Pakistan.

He also expressed gratitude to the US government and people over the visit of the USAID’s head to Pakistan as well as for sending the relief goods for flood survivors.

The US president reolved to continue supporting Pakistan amidst the difficult humanitarian situation, the press release added.