Tuesday, September 16, 2025
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending Arab-Islamic summit

DOHA, Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday left here for Pakistan after attending Arab-Islamic summit.
Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani bid farewell to the Prime Minister at Doha Airport.
During the visit, the Prime Minister addressed the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit which was called to consider the Israeli airstrikes on Doha and the continuously deteriorating situation of human rights in Palestine.
During the summit, the Prime Minister also held meetings with the heads of various Muslim countries.
