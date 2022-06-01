PM lays wreath at mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

ANKARA, Jun 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of first president and founding father of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid a wreath there.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit here, also observed a minute of silence to pay respects to the great Turkish leader.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister arrived here Tuesday with a hectic agenda including his interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, businessmen, and investors.