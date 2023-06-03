PM lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

ANKARA, Jun 03 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday landed here on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On his arrival at the Ankara Airport, the prime minister was received by senior offficers of the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye.

The prime minister is visiting Turkiye on the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan who stood victorious in the second round of elections held on May 28.

He is accompanied by a delegation comprising Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the prime minister would also interact with the Turkish investors and the business community.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Ankara on his two day official visit to attend inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. High officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry & 🇵🇰 Mission in 🇹🇷 received PM upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport, Ankara. #PMShehbazinTurkiye pic.twitter.com/YH0ZqDEGvZ — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 2, 2023