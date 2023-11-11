PM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince express deep concern over alarming situation in Gaza

RIYADH Nov 11 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Saturday expressed their deep concern over alarming situation in Gaza with staggering death toll and wholesale destruction of civilian infrastructure amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression and siege.

They met on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit and discussed the ongoing conflict in occupied Palestine, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They underlined the urgency for a ceasefire, end to the siege and provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding principled position on the Palestinian cause for freedom from illegal Israeli occupation.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s consistent support the two-state solution, in consonance with the relevant UN and OIC Resolutions.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and investment fields.

The caretaker prime minister briefed the Kuwaiti Crown Prince about the SIFC and invited Kuwait to look at investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The crown prince promised to convey this message to the concerned authorities in Kuwait. He also lauded the role of Pakistani diaspora in the development of Kuwait.