PM, King Hamad reaffirm desire to further strengthen Pak-Bahrain bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Sunday reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for deepening and broadening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister held a telephone call with the King to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain, deep-rooted in history, mutual respect, faith and common aspirations.

He made a particular reference to the huge potential for the enhancement of bilateral relations and converting them into mutually rewarding economic relations.

The King of Bahrain warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed greetings and best wishes for the people of Pakistan.