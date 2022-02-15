PM Khan’s visit carries on fine tradition of mutual assistance: China

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China and attendance at the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics carried on the fine tradition of mutual support between China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The leaderships of the two countries held important exchanges and reached consensus on deepening China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), expanding science, agriculture and social livelihood cooperation.



The spokesperson made these remarks during his regular briefing in response to a question raised by APP about the prime minister’s recent meeting with former ambassadors and representatives of think tanks and media.



In the meeting, PM Khan briefed them about results of his successful visit to China from Feb. 3 to 6 and said his visit had strengthened bilateral relations and opened investment windows.



Regarding the prospect for bilateral cooperation on investment, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, “We will also encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan to build a corridor of green development, health and digital economy, fully make use of the China-Pakistan Free Trade protocol and increase the agricultural products from Pakistan.”



He said that the Chinese side would try to implement this consensus reached between the leadership of Pakistan and China, deeper political cooperation and inject new impetus into all weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.



During the visit, the prime minister attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held meetings with the Chinese leadership, top entrepreneurs, representatives of think tanks and media.



A comprehensive joint statement between the two countries was also issued at the end of the visit.