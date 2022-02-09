PM Khans attendance of Beijing Olympics opening ceremony highly appreciable: China

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (APP):: China on Wednesday highly appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance of the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and said that the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by Chinese audience once again showed the ironclad friendship was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries.



“We highly appreciate the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question raised by APP during his regular briefing held here.



About warm welcome accorded to Pakistani contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, he said, “This once again shows that the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the heart of the people and is supported by the two peoples.”



Zhao Lijian remarked that the participation in the sports by Pakistani athletes and the vigorous support of different social sectors in Pakistan to the Beijing Games was in line with the fine tradition between the two countries for rendering mutual support.



“It also embodies Pakistan’s determination to carry forward Olympic spirit and act on the Olympic ideal,” he added.



The spokesperson said that the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony showed to the world China and the Chinese culture, adding, ” It is part of our effort to deliver streamlined safe and splendid games to the world. It also shows the philosophy of building community with a shared future for all.”



Since the start of the games, several organizations of the games had won praises from all sides.

“We believe that the Beijing 2022 will help to build more bridges for friendship and a platform for cooperation between China and all countries including Pakistan,” he added.



It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who attended the opening ceremony, was very impressed and pleased by the warm welcome accorded to the Pakistani athlete.



In an interview with Global Times after during his visit, he said that when the Pakistani contingent was walking in, there was applause in the stadium. Apart from China that received the biggest applause, Pakistan was among the countries that got probably the next biggest applause in the stadium, adding, We were all very impressed and pleased by that.



About holding of the ‘2022 Beijing Winter Olympics’ in China, PM Khan said, “Being invited to watch the Winter Olympics was a great pleasure for me. I must say the event was so impressive. I’ve never seen an event like that, those fireworks and especially the effect of lighting. It was just out of this world.”



Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who was accompanying the Pakistani delegation, told APP that PM Imran Khan’s attendance to the splendid opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics fully demonstrated Pakistan’s support and solidarity with China.



“It also fully reflects the special feelings of the Pakistani people for their Chinese brethren,” he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Pakistani contingent participating in the athletes’ parade in the National Stadium received a very warm welcome and applause from thousands of the Chinese spectators.



“The moment the Pakistani contingent entered the arena waving the national flag, it was given a big applause by the Chinese people after their own country’s contingent. It showed their regard and affection for Pakistan,” he added.



Pakistani athlete Muhammad Karim is the only skier participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He will take to the slopes on February 16 in the Yanging District at the China National Alpine Skiing Center.



The Pakistani top skier and a few officials were among the Pakistani contingent which participated in the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.