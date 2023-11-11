PM Kakar, Saudi Crown Prince underline need for urgent int’l collaboration to end Israeli aggression

RIYADH Nov 11 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, on Saturday, underlined the need for urgent international collaboration geared to stopping Israel from brutal and indiscriminate aggression against the besieged and innocent Palestinians.

They further emphasized the urgency of lifting the blockade of Occupied Gaza to facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of ongoing Joint Arab- Islamic Extraordinary Summit to discuss the latest situation caused by the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians both in Gaza and West Bank, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the role and efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the sagacious leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, for promoting the Palestinian cause.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for the timely initiative of convening the summit with a view to evolving Joint Arab-Islamic Action on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

The prime minister denounced the Israeli action of bombing hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 precious lives.

He also underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state with borders that existed prior to June 1967 and AlQuds Alsharif as its capital.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral matters and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthening the longstanding Pakistan- Saudi relations for a mutually rewarding economic partnership.