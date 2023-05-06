PM joins world leaders to witness coronation of King Charles III

LONDON, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has joined a galaxy of foreign royals, officials and heads of state and governments, to witness the coronation of King Charles III – a symbolic ceremony of religious service and royal pageantry.

The prime minister has arrived at the Westminster Abbey along with other foreign dignitaries, heads and representatives of Commonwealth member countries to witness the coronation of 74-year-old King, who is being crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort. King Charles III, will become the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

The ceremony is marked by ceremonial pomp and formality featuring centuries old traditions.

PM @CMShehbaz had a warm and cordial interaction with dignitaries on the sidelines of King Charles lll coronation ceremony including President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of State UK Andrew Mitchell, President of Maldives Ibrahim M Solih, President of Republic of… pic.twitter.com/mAeKeNN3jI — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 6, 2023

The Coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch will be ascending the throne. Over 400 VVIPs including 100 heads of states and governments are attending the event.

King Charles III ascended the throne on 8th September 2022 following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.