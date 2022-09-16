PM joins SCO leaders at Heads of State meeting in Uzbekistan

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan), Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday joined the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at its Heads of State meeting held in the historic city of Samarkand.

PM Sharif along with leaders of the eight-member SCO attended the close-format Council of Heads of States at the Congress Centre, where he was welcomed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the session.

Later, the prime minister will address the summit where he will highlight Pakistan’s stance and perspective on regional cooperation, particularly in view of emerging global challenges.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

On conclusion of his visit, PM Sharif will visit the mausoleum of Hazrat Imam Bokhari to pay his respects.