BEIJING Feb 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday held an online meeting with Chairman China Energy and Engineering Corporation Dr. Song Hailiang and Chairman Power China Dr. Ding Yanzhang.

The meeting was about increasing investment in Pakistan’s energy sector including renewable energy and improvement in irrigation infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials concerned are attending the meeting.