PM grieved over demise of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

JEDDAH, Mar 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader, and senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The prime minister, in a condolence message prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family members of late Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in this moment of grief, the prime minister said.

He pointed out that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was a wise politician.

