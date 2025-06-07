PM greets Iranian president on Eid-ul-Azha

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 07 (APP): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday.

The prime minister extended warm Eid greetings to the Iranian president as well as to the brotherly people of Iran on the joyous occasion. He also conveyed his respectful regards and good wishes to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Recalling his recent visit to Tehran, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its ties with Iran in areas of mutual interest. The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the recent Pakistan-India crisis as well as the worrying situation in Gaza.

During the warm and cordial telephone call, the PM also reiterated his invitation to President Pezeshkian to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.