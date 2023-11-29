PM given guard of honour at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival at Bayan Palace.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the prime minister.

A contingent of Kuwaiti static guards presented a salute to the visiting dignitary.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

The prime minister was introduced to the members of the Kuwaiti cabinet and officials.

Later, the prime minister along with his delegation proceeded to meet the Kuwaiti leadership including Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Commerce Minister Gauhar Ejaz, Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the prime minister.