PM for swift adoption of green, sustainable model to protect our planet

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that as the humanity faces grave challenge of climate change, it was a must to move swiftly towards green and sustainable development model.

The prime minister, in his message on the occasion of World Earth Day, wrote on Twitter that the observance of the Day was a “clarion call” for coordinated global response to protect the planet’s natural ecosystem.

“Window for such global action is fast closing. We must move swiftly towards green & sustainable development model,” he remarked.

Observed on April 22, the Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It includes a wide range of events participated by around 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

The official theme for 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet.”