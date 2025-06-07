PM exchanges Eid greetings with Kuwait’s crown prince

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, crown prince of the State of Kuwait, on Saturday.

During their warm and cordial telephone call, the PM conveyed warm felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emir of the State of Kuwait, as well as to the brotherly people of Kuwait. The two leaders prayed for peace and prosperity of the Ummah.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for Kuwait’s strong and balanced position in support of peace and dialogue during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India. He stated that Pakistan had always desired peace in the region.

Recalling their discussion during a telephone call on Eid-ul-Fitr, the prime minister renewed his most cordial invitation to the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, which was very graciously accepted.

The PM stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation. He particularly thanked Kuwait for easing the visa facilitation for Pakistan nationals, that would help enhance people-to-people exchanges as well as import of skilled manpower to Kuwait.

Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan. He appreciated the positive contribution of the Pakistani community in Kuwait and said that the two sides would continue their efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.