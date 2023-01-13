PM departs on completion of two-day UAE official visit

ABU DHABI, Jan 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here for his homeland after completing a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

At the Abu Dhabi Airport, the prime minister and his delegation were seen off by UAE’s Minister for Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and senior officials of the Pakistan embassy.

At the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this was the prime minister’s third visit after assuming office.

He held a bilateral meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wherein the Prime Minister was presented with a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace.