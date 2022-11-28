ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered condolence to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the loss of precious lives and assets due to an earthquake that hit West Java region, last week.

In a telephone conversation held with the Indonesian president, the prime minister observed that the people of Pakistan could feel the anguish of their Indonesian brothers and sister, having recently suffered immensely due to natural calamities.

Thanking the president for the assistance provided by the Government of Indonesia for the victims of floods in Pakistan, the prime minister offered to extend Pakistan’s support for relief efforts underway in Indonesia.