JEDDAH, Sep 28 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday arrived the Royal Terminal at Jeddah airport.

Chief of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region Ahmed Bin Zafar warmly welcomed the prime minister.

Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majid and other senior officers from the Consulate General of Pakistan were also present at the airport. Soon after his arrival, the prime minister proceeded to Makkah to perform Umrah.