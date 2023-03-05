PM arrives Qatar on a two-day official visit

DOHA, Mar 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from 5-9 March, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity. The prime minister will address the conference on March 6, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister will also attend a reception hosted by the Amir of Qatar in the honour of heads of state and governments.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted that he had just reached Doha on the invitation of his brother Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar to attend the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Least Developed Countries have been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic & geo-strategic disruption in food & energy supply chains. These global events have left them vulnerable. LDCs will be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy 2/2 https://t.co/mrI86DZEFj — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 5, 2023

“I will share Pakistan’s perspective on the socio-economic challenges facing LDCs in Asia & Africa,” he added.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that LDCs had been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruption in food and energy supply chains.

These global events had left them vulnerable. LDCs would be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy, he added.



