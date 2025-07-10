Plans to improve the appearance of Tashkent presented

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, July 10 (UzA/APP) : The Head of State reviewed the presentation of the “Atlas of Solutions” for Tashkent and New Tashkent.

The economic development of our country is clearly visible in the appearance of our capital. The pace of construction is accelerating in all districts and the suburbs. In recent years, the construction of New Tashkent has also begun; transforming it into a whole metropolis is spinning.

In order to ensure balanced development of the region, a master plan for the city of Tashkent was adopted for the period until 2045. It sets out the main indicators for the city’s construction plans, engineering and road and transport infrastructure, and protected areas.

“Solutions Atlas” is a logical continuation of this Master Plan, which lists general requirements for the appearance of the city, street environment. This catalog-reference consists of five books covering the rules for designing, installing and using devices. In each part, there are recommendations for the organization and beautification of public spaces, to bring the exterior of the buildings to a uniform architectural appearance.

For example, according to the current standard, construction and repair of roads is carried out up to the “red line” of the carriageway. In the experience of developed cities, this is done on a building-to-building basis on both sides of the street. Then, there will be no neglected places in between, and the entire road will be beautified in a comprehensive and proportionate manner.

The Atlas will serve to implement sustainable development goals and national color in the design of the urban environment. It will help create harmonious and ecologically clean places, improving the quality of life of the population. It will allow avoiding mistakes in new projects for the development of open public spaces.

The content of these requirements and the tasks arising from them were considered in the presentation. Instructions were given to further improve the appearance of the city, beautify the roadsides, and improve the culture of life while preserving the originality of the city.