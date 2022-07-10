Pilgrims perform ‘Rami Al Jamarat’ to reenact Hazrat Ibrahim’s actions: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the pilgrims had stoned the Jamarah Al Aqaba or Al Kubra (large devil) in a bid to reenact of the actions of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council also performed the Rami in the light of Sunnah and Shariah. He also guided the pilgrims how to perform Rami and rest of the Hajj rituals in proper manners on the occasion.

After attaining the whole night in Muzdalifah, the pilgrims hailing from across the world reached the Rami Al Jamarat (stoning of the devils) in discipline and organized manners due to the Security and Crowd Management System introduced by the Saudi government to further transport the pilgrims from one place to another one smoothly.

After Fajr prayer, they proceeded for Rami Al Jamarat and threw the seven pebbles each on the large devil.

However, it is always an emotional scene when pilgrims throw stones on the Jamarat, sometimes they could not control their catharsis and go beyond the Islamic limitation to strike devils’ pillars with mineral water bottles and even some of them hit them with their slippers.

Pakistani Pacer Shoaib Akhtar who was also at the Rami Al Jamarat could not hold his horses and stoned the large pillar like a delivery, he used to give in the cricket match.

It is worth mentioning here that there are three Jamarat including Jamarah Al Aqaba or Al Kubra (large devil), Jamarah Al Wusta (medium devil) and Jamarah Al Ula or Al Sugra (small devil). Rami is one of the important rite of Hajj as pilgrims stoned the large pillar on the first day following the medium and small on the consecutive second and third days.

Why pilgrims perform Rami?

Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) dreamed as he was slaughtering his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) in the way to Allah Almighty. But when he was going to fulfill the divine command, the Jamarat tried to dissuade him but he stood firm and did not bother about the illusions and threw stones towards them where these three pillars are erected these days.