PIA offers 20 pc student discount for China flights

BEIJING, Sep 3 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on occasion of International Students Day, has offered a 20 percent special student discount with an 80 kg baggage allowance on the flights for China.

The national flag carrier is currently operating a weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday, official sources said on Saturday.

Expressing pleasure over the discount, Ali Imran said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying across China, and they could benefit from the offer during the upcoming winter holidays.

The students could also avail of an increase in baggage allowance during their travels between the two countries.