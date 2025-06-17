Parliamentary delegation briefs EU legislators, officials on situation in SA

STRASBOURG June 16, (APP): : Pakistan’s high level parliamentary delegation on Monday here held a series of meetings with the European Union members of Parliament and officials and briefed them on Pakistan’s perspective on the current situation in South Asia and India’s aggression and violation of international law and human rights.

The parliamentary delegation held a meeting with Head of Foreign Affairs Committee of European Union David McAllister.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views in detail on important regional and global matters of mutual interest including the critical situation of peace and security in South Asia and the unilateral suspension of Indus waters treaty by India.

They also talked about the need for formulating an effective strategy to keep peace in the region and avoid conflicts.

The delegation stressed that Pakistan was supportive of effective diplomacy and negotiation mechanism to ensure peace in the region.

It stressed that European Union should play an important role in backing multilateral framework for maintaining peace and justice.

McAllister said the European Union was keen to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Chairman of European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) Ilhan Kyuchyuk.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the progress made by Pakistan to ensure rule of law, judicial independence and implementation of law under GSP+.

The delegation conveyed its grave concern regarding India’s unilateral measures in violation of international laws.

The members of the delegation made it clear that the violation of bilateral agreements such as Indus waters treaty and using of water resources as military weapon was not only violation of international laws but was also against the basic human rights.

The Pakistani delegation emphasised upon the need for upholding of law and observance of rule-based international order.

The delegation also held parleys with the members of leading political party in the European Parliament ESN.

The members of ESN party in the European Parliament welcomed the delegation in Strasbourg.

The Pakistani delegation discussed important bilateral matters, with the ESN members of Parliament, including regional stability and anti-terrorism.

The delegation briefed the members of European Parliament about the aggressive posturing of India, its suspension of Indus waters treaty and weaponization of water resources.

The delegation said despite the repeated provocations of India, the reaction of Pakistan was reflective of its determination to stay calm and patient and keep peace.

It stressed that the international community should put pressure on India for peace in the region and stop it from violation of international laws and agreements.

The delegation also held meeting with the Vice Chair of the sub committee of European Parliament on Human Rights Marta Temido.

During the meeting, the discussions were focused on Pakistan’s legal reforms, constitutional protection of minorities and progress made under the GSP+ framework.

The Pakistani delegation briefed about the severe violations of human rights by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation stated that Pakistan will continue its efforts to bring to attention of the international community the ongoing cruelty and oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and for the need to protect human rights of Kashmiris.

APP/mnr