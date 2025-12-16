Panel discussion explores creative ideas in Cinema at Jeddah Book Fair

- Advertisement -

Jeddah, Dec 16 (SPA/APP): A panel discussion at the Jeddah Book Fair 2025, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, examined how creative ideas in cinema are generated, highlighting sources of inspiration and ways to transform concepts into impactful films.

The discussion addressed the Saudi cinema industry’s shift from individual efforts to collective, institutional work, particularly following the establishment of the Film Commission in 2018, which helped organize the sector and raise ambitions.

The commission aims to produce 100 feature-length films by 2030, laying the groundwork for a Saudi cinema with regional and global presence.