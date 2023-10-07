Palestine-Israel situation requires restraint to avoid further bloodshed: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the situation called for an immediate ceasefire as the hostility and confrontation between Palestine and Israel would further increase the sufferings of the people.

The president in a post on X said, “I am deeply disturbed over the escalation of violence in Palestine and Israel. There should be maximum restraint to prevent further bloodshed and loss of human lives.”

He further urged the international community to play its active role to prevent both sides from further escalating the conflict and work for a long overdue peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and international law.

