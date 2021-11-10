Pakistan’s top businessman Syed Yawar Ali re-elected to a key UN committee

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 10 (APP):Syed Yawar Ali, a prominent Pakistani businessman, was re-elected Tuesday to the United Nations Committee on Contributions, a key 18-member panel which recommends the scale of assessments of member states’ contributions to the UN budget.

The election was held in the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which deals with administrative and budgetary questions.

Congratulating Syed Yawar Ali, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said his re-election was an endorsement of Pakistan’s pro-active role and engagement at the United Nations.

“Through his presence on the key committee, Pakistan will help to ensure a fair scale of assessment for apportionment and budget planning of the United Nations,” he said.

Syed Yawar Ali has vast experience in budgetary and monetary affairs in a career spanning 41 years.

He has been a member of the Committee on Contributions since 2012.

Apart from Pakistan, candidates from Botswana, Croatia, Ukraine, Japan, and the United States of America were also elected to the committee.

Syed Yawar Ali will serve for another three years on the Committee from 2022-2024.

He is the son of Syed Amjad Ali, who also served on the Committee on Contributions from 1967 to 1994, after retiring as ambassador to the US and the UN.