Pakistan’s rich culture & cuisine delight Washington natives

WASHINGTON, Sep 15 (APP): The heritage of Pakistan with its rich culture and cuisine turned out to be a delight for the people in Washington DC, at an event organized by the embassy.

The event, aimed at promoting Pakistan’s tourism and cultural diversity, was held in connection with celebrating the country’s 75th anniversary.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan in his remarks on the occasion said Pakistan was blessed with a majestic landscape that offered immense tourism opportunities.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington DC speaks at an event organized by the embassy to showcase rich cultural heritage of the country.

The ambassador said the government of Pakistan was focused on promoting the tourism industry through infrastructure development, investment and liberalization of visa regime.

As a result, he mentioned, Pakistan had been declared as one of the top tourist destinations by a number of foreign media outlets including Forbes and The British Backpackers’ Society and Conde’ Nast Traveler.

The paintings and photographs displayed at the event highlighted the ‘tourism factor’.

The guests took keen interest in the exhibits showcased at the event including paintings, photographs, historical monuments and cultural artefacts.