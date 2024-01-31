Pakistan’s pavilion at New York’s tourism show captivated visitors: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, Tuesday congratulated the visiting Gilgit-Baltistan’s Planning Minister, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, over the success of Pakistan pavilion at the weekend’s ‘Travel & Adventure Show’ in New York, saying it would take the county’s rich tourism potential to the next level.

During a meeting with the minister at Pakistan Embassy, Ambassador Masood Khan said the pavilion, which he inaugurated on Saturday, captivated the global community and evinced keen interest in Pakistan’s rich cultural and tourism potential, according to an embassy press release.

“It augers well not only for the tourism industry but also for the image building of the country,” he said.

“Tourism industry of Pakistan can play a significant role in cultivating better people-to-people ties and linkages between Pakistan and the United States,” the Pakistani envoy added.

Raja Nasir Khan thanked the Ambassador for the support provided by the Consulate General in New York and Pakistan Embassy, Washington, in successfully showcasing the tourism potential of the country.

The GB planning minister said that US tourists were the second highest in numbers visiting Gilgit-Baltistan annually for eco- and adventure-tourism, among others.

He also said that various steps were being taken to improve infrastructure and facilitate foreign visitors.

In this context, the minister said that GB Government was focusing on establishing IT parks, incubation centers, vocational institutes and winter sports for the youth. Equal attention was being paid to girls’ education, providing them with sports facilities. Out of 52 ice-hockey teams that have been raised in the region, 12 were female line-ups.

Gilgit-Baltistan government, in collaboration with USAID and Rupani Foundation would organize ‘Invest in Pakistan Conference-II’ in May this year to encourage investors, especially Pak-American community, to invest in various sectors including tourism, hospitality, tech sector, minerals, renewable energy, health, education and clean drinking water.

Discussing international support for the education sector in Gilgit Baltistan, Masood Khan especially highlighted the contributions made by Mrs. Diana MacArthur, an American science and technology leader, who had been a driving force behind the creation of Center for Educational Excellence, in the village of MurtazaAbad, in the Hunza Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan spoke with Mrs. MacArthur on phone and thanked her for her invaluable contributions towards promoting education in Gilgit-Baltistan,the press release said.

Masood Khan said that educational cooperation was one of the major planks of strong Pakistan-US ties.