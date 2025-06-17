Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation engages European Parliament on regional peace, climate justice, rule of law

STRASBOURG, Jun 17 (APP): A high-level parliamentary delegation from Pakistan concluded a series of strategic engagements with key members and committees of the European Parliament during an official visit to Strasbourg, France.

The delegation was led by Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, and comprised MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, and former Foreign Secretaries Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador Tehmina Janjua.

During their visit, the delegation held wide ranging consultations with senior European Parliament officials and lawmakers, focusing on regional peace and security, climate resilience, legal cooperation, and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The delegation met with Vice President of the European Parliament, Christel Schaldemose, and briefed her on the deteriorating regional security environment in South Asia, particularly in the wake of India’s aggressive posturing and unilateral actions. Discussions also covered Pakistan’s democratic credentials, climate justice, and the importance of robust inter-parliamentary cooperation to promote mutual understanding.

In a comprehensive meeting with MEP Michael Gahler, the delegation expressed concern over India’s increasing tilt towards unilateralism, violations of international norms, and the weaponization of the Indus Waters Treaty. The delegation reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international law and peaceful diplomacy.

The delegation also held substantive discussions with Chair Serban Dmitri Sturdza and members of the Delegation for Relations with South Asia (DSAS).

Musadik Malik briefed them on escalating regional tensions and the use of water as a strategic tool. Both sides acknowledged the importance of multilateral engagement and explored enhanced cooperation in trade, climate, and human development.

In a frank exchange with MEPs of the ESN Group, led by MEP Mary Khan, the delegation raised emerging threats to global norms arising from India’s unilateral military actions and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The delegation underscored Pakistan’s restraint and maturity in responding to provocations.

In their meeting with Marta Temido, First Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI), the delegation discussed Pakistan’s legal reforms, constitutional protections for minorities, and progress under the GSP+ framework. The delegation also underscored the importance of a consistent and non-selective approach to human rights, drawing attention to the ongoing and systematic violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

With David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), the delegation deliberated on India’s revisionist conduct, including its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, and emphasized the urgent need for conflict prevention mechanisms. They encouraged the EU to play a proactive role in safeguarding peace and multilateral principles.

The delegation also met Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Chair of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI), where discussions focused on Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen judicial independence and rule of law under the GSP+ regime. They raised serious concerns about the legal ramifications of India’s unilateral actions and breaches of bilateral treaties, underscoring the importance of rules-based international engagement.

The engagements reflected Pakistan’s resolve to constructively partner with the European Union in addressing global and regional challenges and reaffirmed the country’s principled commitment to peace, democratic governance, and international cooperation.