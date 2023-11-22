Pakistan’s heritage, culture attract visitors at South China Uni of Technology

BEIJING, Nov 22 (APP): Team Pakistan captivated attendees with an array of activities showcasing the rich tapestry of Pakistani heritage and vulture during cultural festival at the South China University of Technology (SCUT), Guangzhou, China.

The event was held with support of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou was a resounding success, highlighting the diversity and vibrancy of Pakistan.

The ‘Delicacy Street’ was a feast for the senses, where visitors indulged in traditional Pakistani dishes like the ever-popular Chicken Biryani, Suji Halwa, Sheer Khurma, Pakora with mint and yogurt Chutney, and Gol Gappay.

The food stalls, complemented by a display of traditional dresses and cultural artifacts, were a testament to Pakistan’s culinary and artistic heritage.

Pakistani students said they celebrated Pakistani Culture. A separate cultural walk show was a dazzling display of regional attire, demonstrating the myriad colors and designs unique to different parts of Pakistan. This vibrant showcase allowed attendees to visually explore the country’s diverse fashion heritage.

They further said that the festival featured captivating dance performances to traditional folk songs with eight students participating.

These performances were a lively embodiment of Pakistani dance traditions and were received with great enthusiasm. The singing segment, which included renditions of famous Pakistani chart busters and the patriotic song ‘Hai Jazba Junoon’, created an atmosphere of pride and unity.

Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou Sardar Muhammad hailed the teamwork and amazing projection of the rich culture of Pakistan by these talented Pakistani students.

Sardar Muhammad told China Economic Net, “International cultural festivals offer a unique opportunity for students to broaden their horizons, learn about different cultures, and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for diversity.”

“In today’s globalized world, it is essential for students to have exposure to and an understanding of different cultures, and international cultural festivals provide an immersive and engaging way to achieve this.”

“International cultural festivals play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and global citizens. By exposing students to the richness and diversity of the world’s cultures, these festivals can help cultivate a more inclusive, empathetic, and culturally literate society. They are an invaluable opportunity for students to learn, grow, and connect with the broader global community”, he added.