Pakistan’s green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark ‘Pakistan Day’

WASHINGTON, Mar 23 (APP):A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan embassy in Washington D.C. Thursday to mark the 83rd ‘Pakistan Day’.

The day is observed with national fervor by members of the Pakistani diaspora, residing in different parts of the United States, to pay homage to the forefathers and to renew commitment to their homeland.

A a simple ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, raised the national flag, as the national anthem was played.

Messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

“The commemoration of Pakistan Day reminds us that dreams can come true. This day was a culmination of the aspiration of Muslims of South Asia to have a separate homeland where they could lead their lives according to their values and free from want or fear,” Ambassador Masood Khan said in his message for the occasion.

“On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to uphold the glory of our nation and work tirelessly for our State’s economic progress and enhanced prestige in the comity of Nations,” he said.

Ambassador Masood Khan also felicitated the people of Pakistan and members of the diaspora community in the United States.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by officers and officials of the Embassy of Pakistan along with their families.

Similarly, flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at consulates of Pakistan across the United States.