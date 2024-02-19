Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Feb 19 (APP): Pakistan’s recent general elections for the national and provincial assemblies were held in a fair, smooth, secure and successful and fully reflected the will of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Monday.

“This general election in Pakistan may be summarized in four words: fair, smooth, secure and successful. In particular, Pakistan security forces have successfully thwarted attempts by the regional power to disrupt this general election,” he said in a statement.

He said that the general election held in Pakistan fully reflected the will of the people.

Now, some external forces accused the Pakistani general election of misappropriation and unfairness, which was completely groundless, he said, adding, this was interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and did not comply with the principle of the United Nations Charter.

Prof Cheng remarked that the Pakistani people had great hopes for post-election political stability, economic development and improvement in people’s livelihoods.

He said main political parties in Pakistan were all very mature and China fully believed that they would put the interests of the people above everything else, adding all political parties, whether in power or opposition, they would unite and work together for a better Pakistan.

He opined that the street movement of any political party was detrimental to the fundamental interests of the Pakistani people.

As an iron brother, China hoped to see a secure, stable, developing and prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The main responsibility of the ruling parties and the opposition parties should be cooperation rather than confrontation, as confrontation was not in line with democratic spirit, and consultation was in line with democratic spirit, he added.