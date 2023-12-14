Pakistan’s envoy in Iran welcomes Pakistani jeep rally members

TEHRAN (Iran), Dec 14 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu welcomed a 20-member jeep rally delegates at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran on Thursday aimed at promoting tourism and friendship between the two countries.

The rally organized by Cross Route Club Lahore left the provincial capital of Punjab to Iran on November 29 on a 25-day trip.

Ambassador Mudassir Tipu greatly appreciated the spirit of rally leader Mukaram Tareen and other members of the rally including women and young children.

He said the rally members took a great initiative by traveling thousands of kilometers to promote the cultural and tourism ties between Pakistan and Iran.

The rally members urged the people of the two countries to explore the breathtaking areas witnessed during the road travel from Pakistan to Iran.