Pakistan’s commitment to OIC efforts for peace, stability in Afghanistan reaffirmed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassador Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate OIC’s endeavors for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Fawad Sher met OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan, OIC Assistant Secretary General (ASG), Tariq Bakheet in Jeddah, Pakistan Permanent Mission to OIC posted on X.

The ASG emphasized the importance OIC placed on Pakistan while addressing the Afghan situation.

