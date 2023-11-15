Pakistani travelers flock to Khunjerab for business

BEIJING, Nov 15 (APP): Many Pakistanis exited China through the Khunjerab Pass in Tashikurgan Tajik autonomous county in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region last week.

On Nov 6, hundreds of Pakistani passengers lined up to clear customs, carrying packages filled with Chinese goods, China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Saifullah Baig, a Pakistani businessman, has travelled through the pass for the last 30 years, selling Pakistani handicrafts to China and bringing Chinese clothes and shoes to Pakistan. He commutes between the two countries about 10 times every year.

“The services of immigration inspection and customs clearance are very good,” he said, “The staff members work till 3:00 a.m. to help us.”

He added that from the time he began making the trip, the number of daily travelers increased from 20-40 to between two and three hundred, but the efficiency is still very high. It takes about 10 minutes for him to complete the process.

“China is very friendly to Pakistanis doing business here. China is the best friend of Pakistan. We are neighbors and family,” he said, adding that he earns about 800,000 yuan ($109,000) annually.

Ismail Shah, a PhD student from Wuhan, Hubei province, planned to return home through the pass.

“I chose this route because it’s very near to my hometown. It takes about six hours to reach my home. It’s very convenient and cheap,” he said, adding that using this route costs about 1,500 yuan, whereas taking an airplane would be double the price.

At the outdoor waiting area, many Pakistanis board a bus to Sust in Pakistan. The ticket price is 225 yuan.

Opened in 1982, the pass is the only land port between China and Pakistan and acts as an important gateway for people-to-people exchanges.

Since the resumption of passenger transport clearance on April 3, the inflow and outflow of passengers at the pass has increased.

The number of inbound and outbound passengers exceeded 40,000 by Nov 3, an increase of 63 percent compared to the same period in 2019, data from the Khunjerab immigration inspection station showed.