Pakistani student amazed by China’s poverty relief achievement

BEIJING, Dec 10 (APP):A total of 20 international students from Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) and Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine paid a visit to the once

poverty-stricken county and witnessed the new image of rural villages and experienced Chinese culture.

“Chinese government is indeed amazing in poverty reduction,” said a Pakistani student while visiting a once poor village at Heyang County, Shaanxi province, China.

At Bailing village, these students were greatly impressed by the clean lanes, beautiful and livable environment, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

When knowing Bailing village is just one of the epitomes of beautiful villages under the rural vitalization strategy, Naseer Muhammad Asad from NWAFU praised the Chinese government’s achievement.

At a Qiachuan’s gourd planting and processing cooperative, these students showed keen interests in the delicate gourd sculpture.

On knowing gourd sculptures were made by the disabled, students gave a thumbs-up sign for not only these peoples’ exquisite craftsmanship but also local government’s pragmatic measures to help people get rid of poverty.

Among the 20 students, a Pakistani student from NWAFU, Mansoor Ahmed Koondhar was extremely popular with the pupils at Nangou primary school.

“Koondhar isn’t a stranger to the pupils as he has been their volunteer English teacher since October 2021”, it said.

When seeing the teacher, pupils excitedly gathered around Koondhar and strived to be the first to talk with him.

“Mr Koondhar, will you stay for a longer time?”.”I have learnt another English song … Koondhar was also very excited to meet his students again.”

At a square of Nangou village, international students, pupils and local residents’ gathered together and performed traditional songs and dance.

The last one was a traditional Pakistani dance. The audience also joined to dance together.

Zhang Huahai from NWAFU said the international cultural activity is meant to enhance mutual understanding and close people-to-people ties.