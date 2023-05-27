Pakistani soldiers rendering excellent services in UN Peacekeeping: PM 

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistani soldiers have rendered excellent services in the UN Peacekeeping including the sacrifice of life in the most complex and dangerous conflict zones.

In a tweet, the prime minister said as the eight Pakistani peacekeepers were honoured posthumously on the completion of 75 years of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, Pakistan was proud of being one of the largest contributors to the peace missions under the United Nations umbrella.

“We are proud of our peace keepers for their unprecedented commitment to duty,” he added.

As the eight Pakistani peacekeepers were honoured posthumously on the completion of 75 years of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, Pakistan is proud of being one of the largest contributors to the peace missions under the United Nations umbrella. Pakistani soldiers have rendered… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 27, 2023

On May 25, the UN honoured at a solemn ceremony 103 military, police and civilian personnel from around the world, including eight Pakistani peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

The special ceremony was presided over by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that marked the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping.

#Pakistan 🇵🇰 is one of the largest troop contributing countries within #MONUSCO with roughly 1770 blue helmets deployed in #DRC.



Major Fakhra is part of the female engagement team within the Pakistani contingent. Please take a listen to her professional career.#PeaceBegins pic.twitter.com/mFB2TMJQLT — MONUSCO (@MONUSCO) May 23, 2023

In the ceremony, the Dag Hammarskjold Medal was awarded posthumously to the peacekeepers, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace, during the preceding year.

I honour the memory of the men & women who have sacrificed their lives serving under the @UN flag in support of the most important cause of all – peace.



My deepest sympathies go to their families, friends & colleagues.



Their contributions will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/dbrklzph7Q — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 26, 2023

According to a news report of APP foreign correspondent, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Aamir Khan, accepted the awards on behalf of the families of the fallen Pakistani peacekeepers — Havildar Muhammad Ismail, Major Faizan Ali, Lt. Col Asif Ali Awan, Naib Subedar Sami Ullah Khan, Major Muhammad Saad Nomani, and Lance Havildar Muhammad Jamil Khan — the six martyred while serving with the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) when their helicopter crashed on March 29, 2022.

When a @UNPeacekeeping mission is formed, women & men #ServingForPeace leave their families behind to protect the most vulnerable and help create the conditions for lasting peace.



More about their important work ahead of #PKDay: https://t.co/1AkYG6NBcJ pic.twitter.com/kKRCEWd0Ze — United Nations (@UN) May 26, 2023

In addition, Havildar Babar Siddique lost his life while also serving in MONUSCO and Corporal Rana Muhammad Tahir Islam, who was working with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Pakistan is currently the 5th largest contributor to UN peacekeeping with nearly 4,200 military and police personnel serving in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, South Sudan and Western Sahara.