Pakistani school awarded 2023 UNESCO prize for ‘girls’ and women’s education’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (Islamabad) has been selected as one of the two laureates of 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education.

The Prize’s international jury considered the school as an excellent example of a highly successful, locally led initiative that is changing mindsets on girls’ and women’s right to education, a statement received here on Thursday said.

Another laurel for 🇵🇰 – Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education awarded 2023 @UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education at a ceremony in Beijing. Excellent example of a highly successful, locally led initiative. Congrats 🎊 pic.twitter.com/oDZt2i8sw1 — Permanent Delegation of Pakistan to UNESCO (@Pakistan_UNESCO) September 28, 2023

The Prize honours the outstanding contributions of individuals, institutions and organizations to advancing girls’ and women’s education, and showcases successful projects promoting best practices in the field. The award is a diploma and a cheque for $50,000 to further the project’s work.

The Award ceremony was held on Thursday in Beijing in the presence of DG UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.