Pakistani researcher enjoys vibrant scientific life in Hangzhou, China

BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistani researcher Dr Ali Imran and his research teammates in Hangzhou have conducted the groundbreaking research that may redefine the future of imaging technology, bringing a revolution to the photography and imaging industry.

“Here we have a lot of good chances for our future life. That’s why I chose to come to Hangzhou,” said Dr. Ali Imran who is currently working with the Zhejiang University Hangzhou Global Innovation and Technology Center (HIC) told local media.

He is working on optoelectronic devices, such as photosensors, photodetectors, phototransistors, image sensors, and solar cells. He is also working on neuromorphic vision sensors through the complex integration of 2D/3D materials, high-k dielectrics, and ferroelectrics.

He has publications in reputed journals and conferences, including Applied Physics Letter, Small, Applied Sciences, Journal of Semiconductor Physics, Composites Science and Technology, and Journal of Computational Electronics.

Ali completed his Ph.D. in physical electronics from the School of Optics and Photonics in Beijing Institute of Technology. He was a recipient of the Distinguished International Student Award from his school.

He has also worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the State Key Lab of Micro and Mesoscopic Physics, School of Physics, Peking University. He joined the School of Micro and Nano Electronics at Zhejiang University in 2021, and since then he has been in Hangzhou for almost three years.

Dr. Ali attributed his choice of working in Hangzhou to the beauty of the city. “It is like heaven in China. In fact, this is heaven in the world. And the environment is very good; the air is clean, and there are a lot of opportunities for young researchers. The Hangzhou government, especially the Xiaoshan government, is promoting research a lot. That’s why they make a lot of zones for research and industry development.”

In their recent research, Dr. Ali and his teammates have made a gateless image sensor, which is actually a two-terminal photo transistor. This is the basic unit of the image sensor for any camera. Its broadband is of such good quality that you can figure out images in the far infrared region during the night or in bright daylight, even on sunny days full of UV rays.

The constituent materials are easily available everywhere, and its fabrication cost is low, so they want to further develop it into a broadband imaging product for the consumer market.

Dr. Ali believes that it has the potential to bring about a revolution in the photography and imaging industry.

For Dr. Ali, the environment at HIC is very good, and he said, “We have all the facilities and top-level researchers here. They always support us in the discussion of the solution to the problem, including all the basic facilities for the fabrication and testing of the devices. The researchers are welcome to come over here and follow up on their top-notch ideas.”

The most impressive thing for him is the people in Hangzhou who are so warm-hearted and lively. Strangers can easily make a lot of friends here.

Dr. Ali has several international colleagues here too, with a wide research spectrum, including cancer cells or advanced batteries. They like daily communications and make traditional milk tea in their international community.

“We always sit and talk together during break time. We try to discuss and sort out the research problems, to relax the stress for junior researchers, and to motivate each other for excellent results,” he said.

Dr Ali is very concerned about the living and working conditions of young people among his colleagues here and is happy to introduce new Chinese friends to them. “Definitely, relaxation is a part of life,” he said. “Because innovative research is an imaginary world full of a highly focused and stressful environment, and you have to deal with and talk with atoms inside materials with very critical thinking. So, you need time to relax if you want to continue research and achieve a breakthrough.

Dr Ali likes walking around in Hangzhou, like hiking on tea mountains, along the West Lake, and around the Xianghu Lake. “On the weekend, I would choose a place to explore. There are also many small villages in the suburban Hangzhou where history is well preserved. They are the most refreshing places.”

