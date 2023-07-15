Pakistani religious scholars for strengthening bilateral ties, fostering cultural exchange in China

Guilin City, China,July 15 (APP): The local government of Guilin City, a renowned tourist destination in China, hosted a dinner reception for a distinguished Pakistani delegation comprising notable religious scholars in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and foster cultural exchanges Saturday.

The event showcased the mutual commitment of both nations to promoting friendship and collaboration.

The delegation, led by Chairman of Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, and Chairman of the International Research Council on Religious Affairs, Israr Madani received a warm welcome from Mr. Tang, the representative of Guilin City. This gesture highlighted the significance of the occasion and set the stage for productive discussions.

During the event, Dr. Qibla Ayaz emphasized the active collaboration between Pakistan and China under the Pakistan-China Friendship Policy.

He revealed that concerted efforts were underway to bolster tourism and trade between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced economic cooperation and cultural understanding.

Dr. Israr Madani, echoing Dr. Qibla’s sentiments, acknowledged that this was not the first time the Guilin City government had played host to Pakistani leaders. Such gestures of hospitality and mutual respect had laid a solid foundation for stronger ties and facilitated productive dialogue, he added.

The Pakistani delegation, consisting of esteemed religious leaders such as Maulana Tayyab Tahir, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Maulana Fazl Ali Haqqani, Asif Lakhvi Qazi, Maulana Rashid Haq, Maulana Yusuf Shah, and Maulana Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, expressed their gratitude for the warm reception.

They extended an invitation to Chinese leaders, urging them to visit Pakistan and witness firsthand the rich cultural heritage and religious practices that form an integral part of the bilateral relationship.

Moreover, the delegation highlighted the pivotal role of religious diplomacy in strengthening Pak-China relations.

They emphasized that understanding and appreciating each other’s religious values could forge deeper connections and pave the way for mutual respect and cooperation.

The dinner reception concluded on a positive note, with both the Pakistani delegation and the Guilin City representative expressing their optimism for the future of bilateral relations. This event not only showcased the warm hospitality of the local government but also symbolized the commitment of Pakistan and China to build a prosperous and harmonious relationship rooted in mutual understanding and respect.

As the dinner reception drew to a close, it became evident that the engagement between the Pakistani delegation of religious scholars and the local government of Guilin City had successfully fostered a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity and religious diplomacy, laying the groundwork for future collaborations between the two nations.