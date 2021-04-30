BEIJING, April 30 (APP): Pakistan should replicate and implement China Sponge City model to combat the recurring floods, said Khansa Gulshad, a second-year Pakistani PhD student in flood control and management at Graduate School of China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research (IWHR) on Friday.

The sponge city project, also known as green development interventions and green infrastructure in other countries, is a new urban construction model for flood management, strengthening ecological infrastructure and drainage systems.

The model has the advantages of alleviating urban flooding and water resources shortage, two chronic ills in Pakistan, Khansa Gulshad told CEN.

The heart of the sponge city construction lies in flood mapping. According to Khansa Gulshad, the purpose of the mapping is to locate the hazard- and flood-prone areas and find the proper site based on rainfall data, information of lakes and rivers and street views.

Drawing on flood mapping data, different infrastructures such as wetlands, woodlands and permeable pavements are constructed accordingly which can absorb the water during rainy days and release water in case of drought.

The model holds great potential to ease Pakistan increasingly common urban flooding, such as the Karachi floods in August 2020, which took a heavy toll on people security and property.

Khansa Gulshad emphasised the need for Pakistan to draw lessons and learn the latest technologies from China. With rich experience in flood control and management, China can help Pakistan develop the monitoring system to get rainfall data and river flow data to better harness floods.

She also expected more cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani universities in this regard to enhance Pakistan research prowess and help raise awareness of the sustainable green management of floods.

Khansa Gulshad obtained her master degree in geographic information engineering at Wuhan University. Her interest in flood control was spurred by her internship at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, where she acquired first-hand experience in flood projects.

After graduation from IWHR, Khansa Gulshad aims to join an organisation such as the disaster management authority or the meteorological department to combat floods along with research.