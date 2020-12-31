Pakistani peacekeepers in Sudan's Darfur region help 7 children with disabilities to walk again

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 31 (APP): Seven children with muscular weakness are now able to walk, following physiotherapy at a Pakistani field hospital in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York.

The hospital is run by the Pakistani peacekeepers serving the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UMAMID), which is the process of being wound up.

The hospital’s dedicated physiotherapy programme includes video tutorials highlighting the challenges faced by people with disabilities, encouraging local community volunteers to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilizing community support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, so that they become valued members of the society.

In addition, according to the message, UNAMID Pakistan peacekeepers distributed 5 wheelchairs and 10 eye -glasses among disabled persons from the local community as part of activities organized to mark the UN International Day for Persons with Disabilities, annually observed on Dec. 3.

Fatima Siddique, mother of Ahmed Ismail Saeed, a disabled child, commended the efforts of the Pakistani hospital team for their dedicated efforts in the rehabilitation of disabled and underlined the importance of local community support in the rehabilitation process.

Colonel Syed Waqas Bin Waris, Deputy Pakistan Contingent Commander, explained that the rehabilitation of disabled persons and children with special needs came in the form of a phase rehabilitation programmed with focus on special children, aged between 4-8 years, spanned a period of over 12 weeks of dedicated medical care under supervision of a team of specialists.

“Children who had slipped into paralysis were rejuvenated with focused medical care and walked on their feet,” Colonel Waris stated, reaffirming that “under the umbrella of UNAMID, the Pakistan Contingent will extend all possible support to the local community for rehabilitation of disabled persons