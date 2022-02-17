Pakistani Parliamentary delegation in New York for UN-IPU Hearing

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 17 (APP):A Pakistani parliamentary delegation is in New York to participate in the annual two-day Parliamentary Hearing that began at the United Nations on Thursday.

Sardar Talib Hasan Nakai, MNA, is leading the delegation which includes, Zahid Akram Durrani, Ali Nawaz Awan and Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.

The 2022 Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative of the IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) and the Office of the UN General Assembly president, will amplify the global conversation at the United Nations and in capitals around the world about sustainable development in the face of the ongoing pandemic, according to the UN.

This year’s Parliamentary Hearing will drive home to governments, parliaments, and the United Nations community a critical perspective on key actions to build economies that work for all, societies that bring people together, and environments that are sustainable for generations to come. Advancing gender equality will permeate the two-day discussion, it said.

Finally, the hearing will serve as a reflection on the UN Secretary General’s report on Our Common Agenda.

IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

