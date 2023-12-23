Pakistani in Qinghai heads to support supplies for quake-hit areas

BEIJING, Dec 23 (APP): Anwaar Mazhar, a Pakistani who lives in Xining, northwest China’s Qinghai, bought a batch of relief materials after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit northwest China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces on Monday night and drove to the quake-hit areas in Jishishan County, Gansu Province, for supplies support on Wednesday.

Next, Mazhar plans to replenish supplies and go to quake-hit areas in Qinghai Province, according to local social media.

Mazhar said that China has always been a “brother country” of Pakistan, and he has always remembered China’s support to Pakistan before. Mazhar hoped to do his bit to bring warmth to quake-affected people.

As of 8 am on Friday, the earthquake death toll had reached 117, with the number of injured persons standing at 781. By Friday noon, the number of relocation sites had reached 311, and 112,346 people had been transferred to safe places, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters.