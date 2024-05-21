Pakistani handicraft products attract large crowd at 33rd Harbin Fair

BEIJING, May 21 (APP): Amid the bustling crowds and lively atmosphere of the 33rd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair, also known as the 8th China-Russia Expo, which kicked off on May 16-21, Habib, an exhibitor of Pakistani handcraft products specially wool rugs, was struck by the overwhelming turnout.

With over 5,000 overseas buyers registered and representatives from 44 countries and regions in attendance, the exhibition area spanning 388,000 square meters showcases more than 5,000 products across 20 major categories from 10 sectors. Joining over 10 other Pakistani exhibitors to present their products to a global audience, Habib made his debut this year.

With a focus on retail, wholesale, and local distribution, Habib is aiming to achieve a sales target of $28,000 during the fair. Specializing in Pakistani handcraft wool rugs, he believes that the strong interest from buyers, both Chinese and international, is a testament to the quality and appeal of his products, Chinese media reported.

Incredibly proud of our rugs and the craftsmanship that goes into making them, said Habib. Its rewarding to see people appreciate the beauty and quality of our work, and I’m looking forward to building long-lasting relationships with our new customers, especially from northern China.

Ali, another Pakistani exhibitor, has been participating in the Harbin Fair since 2015 and has been showcasing Pakistani handicrafts for several years.

He expressed his satisfaction with the products that have received overwhelming response of people, stating that the Harbin trade fair provides a valuable opportunity to promote his country’s traditional handicrafts and establish business ties with potential buyers.

He also praised the smooth transportation, excellent environment and especially the delicious lamb and beef in Harbin fair. The Harbin Fair, approved by the Chinese government, has been held annually since its inception in 1990.

It has grown to become a renowned platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia, as well as an important hub for trade cooperation in Northeast Asia.