Pakistani envoy reminds Muslim community at UN of Ramzan’s message of compassion, tolerance

NEW YORK, Mar 20 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in a message on the eve of Ramzan, reminded the Muslim community at the UN that this holy month teaches us to be compassionate, patient and tolerant toward others, and to remain steadfast against hardships and calamities.

“I hope this month enshrines us with the need to always do good to others and ourselves, he said..

Ambassador Akram’s message said, “Ramadan is a month of exchanging gestures of compassion and empathy. It is a time for reflection self-purification and learning. It is also a time to look after those in need and to uplift one another.

“During this month, we thank Allah for his countless blessings and help those around us through charitable acts. Ramadan teaches us that our salvation lies in following His teachings and doing good deeds.

“During this time, I would like to express my condolences to my Muslim brothers and sisters who lost their loved ones, and their homes in climate calamities, in particular during the devastating floods that affected Pakistan, Türkiye, and other parts of the world. The earthquake which affected southern Türkiye and northern Syria also incurred extensive loss of life and damage to properties.

“I pray that May Almighty save us from the menace of such mega-disasters in the future.

“I also pay homage to our Kashmiri as well as Palestinian brothers and sisters who have continuously been living through the yoke of the occupation.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to our peacekeepers in UN missions abroad who are working diligently in difficult circumstances and I express my tribute to the fallen peacekeepers in the line of duty. May Allah grant their soul peace and give fortitude to their families and loved ones.”