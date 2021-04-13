Pakistani envoy Munir Akram wishes community members a 'blessed Ramazan'

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 13 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has greeted members of the Pakistani and Muslims communities at the start of the holy month of Ramazan, which “teaches us the virtues of compassion, patience and tolerance.”

“Ramazan is a month of reflection, self-purification and submission,” he said in a message released on Monday.

“It’s a time when we thank Allah for his countless blessings and pledge to live our lives in a manner ordained by Him. Ramazan is also a month of sacrifice and charity-giving.”

Noting that this was the second Ramazan during the COVID19 crisis, Ambassador Akram said his thoughts and prayers were with those who have faced a difficult situation because of this deadly disease.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this battle unfortunately. May Allah rest their souls in peace and grant fortitude to the families and loved ones of the bereaved,” the Pakistan envoy said.

“On this day,” he said, “I also pay homage to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are passing through the yoke of the occupation.”

“During this Month we seek His blessings, and protection and commit ourselves to remain steadfast against hardships and calamities,” Ambassador Akram said, adding, “I am sure that by His Grace, we will overcome this difficult time and be able to return to normal lives.”