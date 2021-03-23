KABUL, March 23 (APP): The ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held at the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday where the diaspora commemorated the sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on the occasion highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the nation’s forefathers for achieving a separate homeland.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and supported an inclusive political solution to end the conflict, which he said, caused huge suffering to the Afghans.

He said Pakistan desired a peaceful, stable, sovereign and united Afghanistan.

The ambassador also affirmed support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion.